The Burkes: Mayo Christian family’s legal woes grow

The family believes they are being persecuted for their traditional beliefs.

(left to right) The family of Simeon and Enoch Burke, brother Isaac, parents Sean and Martina and sister Ammi outside Cloverhill District Court, in Dublin (PA Wire)

Simeon Burke, Enoch’s younger brother, is in jail and has missed his law exams.

He is refusing bail saying he was illegally arrested and incarcerated.

He was arrested on 7 March and charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at the Dublin’s Four Courts.

Amid chaotic and unprecedented courtroom scenes, Irish police forcibly removed members of the Burke family.

It is the latest in a series of legal disputes involving the family.

Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor of the Irish Independent, joins Fionnán Sheehan to discuss the Christian family’s ever-amassing struggles with the legal system.