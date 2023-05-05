The coronation of King Charles: Does NI support the Monarchy?

LucidTalk poll reveals less than half of Northern Ireland supports the monarchy

A tent is adorned with royal flags and bunting on The Mall ahead of the Coronation (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

As King Charles III prepares to be crowned the latest Belfast Telegraph / LucidTalk polling shows that just 42% of people in Northern Ireland support the monarchy .

Half either oppose it or are so disconnected from it that they see even a question about it as irrelevant to them.

What could the reign of King Charles III mean for the future of the monarchy and the United Kingdom? Bill White from Lucid Talk and the commentator Alex Kane join Ciarán Dunbar to discuss Charles, crown, and country.