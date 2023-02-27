‘The Firm’: Inside Lurgan and Portadown’s cross-community crime gang

The gang is heavily involved in drugs – and police allege they are connected to two murders

The PSNI alleges that Malcolm McKeown was murdered by the Firm.

The crime gang known as ‘The Firm’ has something different about it, it's a cross-community crew.

Based in the Lurgan and Portadown areas, The Firm includes former members of the Loyalist Volunteer Force as well as people with republican connections.

Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris joins Ciarán Dunbar to explain more about the group.