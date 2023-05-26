The GAA manager, Nicola Gallagher and the domestic abuse allegations

Earlier this month, Nicola Gallagher wrote a Facebook post detailing serious domestic abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her former husband and GAA manager, Rory Gallagher.

Gallagher, who managed Ulster champions Derry, has since resigned after the reaction to Nicola’s post.

It has since emerged that Nicola's father, Gerry Rooney sent five emails in total containing the allegations to Derry GAA between April and July last year.

However, despite being listed as the email contact for Derry GAA, the email address used by Rooney had been deactivated just weeks before the first of five emails was sent. How has the GAA responded the allegations and what does Nicola and her family hope for after bringing these allegations into the open?

Presenter Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards to find out more.