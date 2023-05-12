The Great Hunger, ‘Trevelyan’s Corn’ and making amends for the Irish Famine
The song, the Fields of Athenry, reminds people of the role Charles Trevelyan played when the potato blight struck
The lyrics of ‘The Fields of Athenry’ are known far and wide. The story of a poor Irish convict and how he ‘stole Trevelyan’s corn’ is synonymous with the Irish Famine.
Now descendants of people who profited off the slave trade and who want to atone are also recognising Trevelyan’s treatment of the Irish.
