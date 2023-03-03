The murder of Robert McCartney and the IRA cover-up

Two of Robert McCartney’s sisters speak to Suzanne Breen

Catherine McCartney (left) and Paula they say they do not believe they will ever get justice for their brother Robert.

Robert McCartney died after being stabbed by members of the IRA

Robert McCartney was murdered by members of the IRA in January 2005; he died after being stabbed in the street outside a bar in Belfast.

There was nothing political about this murder. Robert was killed in the aftermath of a bar fight in which he tried to defend his friend. Nevertheless, IRA members frantically cleaned the scene and tried to cover it up.

He was killed by members of his own community, people he knew, people he would even have been friendly with.

Like many other murders, the IRA might have hoped that it would eventually blow over. It did not and became an international news story.

That is because Robert’s sisters, born and reared in Belfast’s Short Strand, were determined to fight for truth and justice.

Suzanne Breen speaks to Paula and Catherine about their campaign for justice and Robert’s legacy, 18-years-on.

They tell her what the IRA told them about the murder, what they thought of the subsequent trials, and if they think they were used by politicians.