The Peace Train and the IRA’s campaign against cross-border rail services 

The Workers Party and Proinsias de Rossa were heavily involved in the Peace Train movement

The Peace Train movement wanted to keep trains running between Belfast and Dublin.

The IRA’s aim was to unite Ireland - so why did it do its best to stop cross-border railway services?

It came very close to succeeding but an organisation was established to defy that ambition.

The group was called the Peace Train. From 1989 to 1995, it organised special train trips between Belfast and Dublin to keep the line open and to make the case for peace.

Who were the people behind the Peace Train movement, and did they succeed?

And why did the IRA try to bomb the train lines out of existence in the first place?

Dr Connal Parr, Assistant Professor in History, Northumbria University in Newcastle, tells the story of the Peace Train and its impact.