The rise of Qanon: A cabal, a shaman and a former US president

Since the January 6th Capital riots in Washington DC, the conspiracy theory Qanon has almost become a household name.

What started as an online conspiracy in 2017, has spilled over to the offline world and is becoming a topic of discussion within mainstream politics in the US.

Followers of Q believe the world is run by a cabal of Satan worshipers and the one person who will put an end to this is former US president Donald Trump.

How did this conspiracy theory go from the fringes of society to global notoriety?

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Will Sommer, political reporter with the Daily Beast, whose new book ‘Trust the Plan’ looks at the rise of Qanon and the havoc it is playing within American politics.