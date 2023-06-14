The romance monster (Part 1): ‘Evil’ catfish threatened dozens of women – just for kicks

Predator Philip O'Shea has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for targeting nearly NI 30 women in his cruel catfishing games

Philip O’Shea is a prolific online predator who lurked behind fake profiles to ensnare his victims.

At first coming across as charming, friendly and flirty, but soon he was threatening women in an orgy of cruelty.

He forced some of his victims to send compromising pictures of themselves to him, blackmailing them not for money but for his own perverted satisfactions.

The creep threatened one terrified victim with a bullet in the head from the New IRA if she didn’t do as he demanded.

Sharon O’Neill tells Ciarán Dunbar how he managed to fool so many victims into thinking he could be a friend.

The romance monster (Part 1)

Part 2 of this podcast will be published on Friday.