The RTÉ grilling, Ryan Tubridy’s contract and Patrick Kielty’s pay

Dundrum’s Paddy Kielty is set to take over the Late Late Show from Ryan Tubridy

Former RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes resigned from the Irish national broadcaster, saying she is “ultimately responsible” following the fallout from undisclosed payments made to star presenter Ryan Tubridy. . Photo: Niall Carson/PA

(left to right) RTE Interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch, Strategy Director Rory Coveney, RTE Commercial Director Geraldine O'Leary, Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins and former Chairperson of the RTE board Moya Doherty leaving the Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media at Leinster House (PA)

It was open season on RTE officials this week as they appeared before two Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) committees to account for the hidden payments issued to Ryan Tubridy.

The Oireachtas Media Committee and Dáil Public Accounts Committee, revealed verbal agreements, resignation demands and why ‘Toy Show The Musical’ was terminated.

Even Patrick Kielty’s salary to host the Late Late Show and Ryan Tubridy’s own future at RTÉ were in the line of fire.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent Gabija Gataveckaite and Deputy Political Editor Hugh O’Connell to look at what we learned from the hearings and ask if the reputation of the Irish national broadcaster is damaged beyond repair?