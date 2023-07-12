The Vatican, Mussolini, and a UFO cover-up: the Pentagon whistleblower story

The Vatican and Mussolini were part of the UFO cover-up, Pentagon whistleblower claims

Former Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch claims "we are not alone."

The US government has given the wreckage of alien craft to defence contractors, a former Pentagon whistleblower, David Grusch, has claimed.

The claims have caused a lot of excitement among science fiction fans and UFO enthusiasts, as evidence that "we are not alone".

Grusch has also implicated the Vatican in one UFO cover-up involving the Italian dictator Mussolini.

Forget your 1950s flying saucers because, in 2023, extraterrestrials fly crafts as big as football fields and have been observing us for some time now, it has been alleged.

Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent journalist Sarah Collins to unravel the explosive claims made by former official Grusch.