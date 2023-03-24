The week that was: Boris, Trump, and the price of a pint

Guinness supplier Diageo this week confirmed it’s adding 13p per pint to the list prices it charges publicans from April 3.

It’s been quite a big week for news in Northern Ireland, in Westminster and beyond.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left fighting for his political career after being grilled by MPs investigating whether he misled parliament during the Partygate scandal, while Donald Trump may be arrested as part of a hush-money inquiry.

Meanwhile the Windsor Framework has been voted through the Commons with a massive majority.

And the price of a pint is going up, alongside inflation and interest rates.

Kurtis Reid, Liam Tunney and Margaret Canning join Ciarán Dunbar.