The Windsor Framework and Jeffrey Donaldson's quandary

Most people in NI back the new deal but DUP supporters are set against it.

Jeffrey Donaldson says he is seeking further clarification over elements of the Windsor Framework

Two-thirds of Northern Ireland back the Windsor Framework, according to the latest Belfast Telegraph / LucidTalk polling.

However, the same poll reveals that an overwhelming 73% of DUP supporters say ‘No’ to the deal.

The Framework does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

But Downing Street said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework agreement is the “best deal available” for Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the new framework last month to update the controversial NI Protocol which had led the DUP to collapse the NI Assembly.

What are those figures telling us and what are the chances that Stormont will return?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Bill White from LucidTalk and commentator Alex Kane.