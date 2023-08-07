Twitter becomes X: What is Elon Musk thinking and where can those fleeing the platform go?

Bluesky, Mastadon and Threads are among the new platforms hoping to benefit from ‘X’s troubles.

Twitter is, nay, was one of the biggest social media platforms ever known and was one of the best-known brands in the world.

So, it might be somewhat of a surprise that its billionaire owner has decided to rebrand it to... wait for it... ‘X’.

What’s his thinking behind the move? Could it actually be a good call?

For many, ‘Twitter’ is not what it was, and they are looking for fresh platforms on which to disseminate their b.., sorry, legitimately held views.

But what are the alternatives? And could they actually win the battle for micro-blogging?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph reporter Kurtis Reid.