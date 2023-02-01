Unionists and the Good Friday Agreement: What the LucidTalk poll tells us about NI politics

The Good Friday Agreement no longer has the support of most unionists, poll reveals.

What the latest LucidTalk polls tell us about NI politics

Almost 25 years since it was signed, most Unionists say they would vote against the Good Friday Agreement if given the chance today, according to the latest LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph.

The polls also show the electorate is split over whether the Sinn Féin president Lou McDonald should play a part in political talks in Northern Ireland.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by LucidTalk chief Bill White and the Belfast Telegraph’s Andrew Madden to take a closer look at the findings.