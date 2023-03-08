United Ireland: On this day, 50 years ago, NI held a referendum

How did it come about, what happened, and with talk of a border poll continuing in recent years – is there something to be learned from it?

A young girl talking to a British soldier manning a roadblock on a street in Belfast, Northern Ireland during The Troubles, summer 1973. (Photo by H. Christoph/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

On this 50 years ago on March 8, 1973, the Northern Ireland Sovereignty Referendum was held - a border poll on a United Ireland.

Why was it held and what happened?

Lecturer, writer, commentator and deputy editor of the website Slugger O’Toole, David McCann, tells Ciarán Dunbar all about the 1973 referendum.

This podcast was originally broadcast in September 2022.