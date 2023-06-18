Unsolved: A right royal scandal – who stole the Irish Crown Jewels?

In 1907, a theft at Dublin Castle ended up becoming a global story when the precious Irish Crown Jewels went missing. Scotland Yard, psychics and even the author of Sherlock Holmes were drafted in to try and locate the precious stones.

The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was one of the world’s most notorious heists of all time. The story made the news headlines across the globe.

Presented by King William IV to Ireland in 1831, the collection contained 394 precious stones which were taken from the English Crown Jewels to create the set including the ‘Most Illustrious Order of St Patrick’.

The hunt for the thieves grabbed the nations’ attention with aristocrats being accused of the theft – right through to the use of psychics and even Sherlock Holmes author to help solve the story of who stole the Irish Crown Jewels.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden, who dons her detective hat to look back on the mysterious missing jewels.