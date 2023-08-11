Unsolved: Rosaleen O’Kane and the murder the RUC didn't investigate

Judge said RUC failures to properly investigate the suspected sectarian murder of a north Belfast woman 47 years ago are “shocking and disgraceful”

The grave of Rosaleen O’Kane at Milltown Cemetery in West Belfast on Thursday, July, 6 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

Rosaleen O'Kane's death is still shrouded in mystery with no charges or convictions; what Rosaleen must have endured in her final moments, something her loved ones simply can’t shake.

It was the 17th of September – 1976. Rosaleen was 33 years old. She had suffered a fractured skull.

Her killer – or killers - stripped her and set her body on fire – before starting another fire to try and cover their crime.

No one has ever been charged. No one has ever been convicted. The RUC did not investigate the killing. They even told the family it might have something to do with ‘black magic’

The family believe that it was a sectarian murder carried out by a loyalists, and that it was covered up.

The Sunday Life’s John Toner joins Ciarán Dunbar to tell Rosaleen’s story.