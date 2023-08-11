Unsolved: Rosaleen O’Kane and the murder the RUC didn't investigate
Judge said RUC failures to properly investigate the suspected sectarian murder of a north Belfast woman 47 years ago are “shocking and disgraceful”
Rosaleen O’Kane’s body was found in a burning flat in Cliftonpark Avenue, north Belfast.
It was the 17th of September – 1976. Rosaleen was 33 years old. She had suffered a fractured skull.
Her killer – or killers - stripped her and set her body on fire – before starting another fire to try and cover their crime.
No one has ever been charged. No one has ever been convicted. The RUC did not investigate the killing. They even told the family it might have something to do with ‘black magic’
The family believe that it was a sectarian murder carried out by a loyalists, and that it was covered up.
The Sunday Life’s John Toner joins Ciarán Dunbar to tell Rosaleen’s story.