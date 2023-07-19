Unsolved: The Dublin-Monaghan bombings and a search for the truth

The Dublin Monaghan bombings killed 34 people in total, including an unborn baby.

The first bomb, at the rush hour of 5.28 pm, was in Parnell Street in Dublin.

At rush hour on a Friday evening in the summer of 1974 three car bombs exploded in Dublin’s city centre.

They killed 26 people, including an unborn baby on Parnell Street, Talbot Street and South Leinster Street. Around an hour and a half later, a fourth car bomb went off in Co Monaghan where seven more people were killed.

The Dublin Monaghan bombings on May 17 49 years ago killed 34 people in total and injured almost 300.

Almost half a century on, no one has been convicted in connection with the no warning bombs, believed to have been carried out by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent columnist John Downing to hear about that awful day almost half a century ago.