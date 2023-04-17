Unsolved: The murder of Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius

Allison Morris investigates the murder of Michaela McAreavey

John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day.

Twelve years ago, Michaela McAreavey was murdered in her hotel room while on honeymoon in Mauritius.

She had married husband John just 12 days earlier. The pair were very well known through their associations with Gaelic football.

Two hotel workers went on trial but were acquitted of the crime.

Tabitha Monahan speaks to Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris, who recently returned to Mauritius, about the case and continued search for justice.