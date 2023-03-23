What does Northern Ireland’s first census on sexual orientation reveal?

The first NI census to track sexual orientation finds 2.1% identify as LGB+

The Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA) has published more statistics from the 2021 Census.

They cover sexuality, employment, immigration, language and more besides.

It is the first census in Northern Ireland to track sexual orientation. It found that 31,600 people aged 16 or over in the region identified as LGB+. It means that:

Andrew Madden and Niamh Campbell join Ciaran Dunbar for a deep dive into the stats.