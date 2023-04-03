What does Russia really want in Ukraine?

Europe’s most devastating war since WWII continues with western countries supporting Ukraine and Russia looking for friends.

After more than a year, and at the cost of tens of thousands of lives, war rages on in Ukraine.

On the battlefield, Russia continues to assault Ukrainian lines in the eastern Donbas region.

However, with western tanks being supplied to the Ukrainians military observers expect a counter-offensive – probably in the south of the country.

Meanwhile, politically, Russia has reached out to China. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have declared a ‘new era’ of friendship – but some commentators believe it’s not an equal one – and that China is the real winner here.

What is really happening in Russia and what is its people thinking?

History lecturer Dr Alexander Titov, who is from St Petersburg and has been at Queen’s University in Belfast for 10 years, joins Ciarán Dunbar.