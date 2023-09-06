What next for the PSNI as Simon Byrne bows to the inevitable?

Allison Morris and Sam McBride talk to Sharon O’Neill

Cops in crisis: Where does the debacle leave the PSNI?

In the end, Simon Byrne had to go. He had lost the confidence of the public and politicians – and above all, of his own officers.

The final straw was a court ruling - that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined by the PSNI.

They had unwittingly arrested the victim of the Sean Graham massacre on the Ormeau Road at a commemoration to mark the event.

Where does this debacle leave the PSNI?

Does Sinn Féin also have questions to answer?

And what does this fiasco tell us about policing and politics in Northern Ireland?

Sharon O’Neill, is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s Security Correspondent Allison Morris and Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride.