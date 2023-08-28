What would a Labour government under Keir Starmer mean for Northern Ireland?

With the Labour Party soaring ahead in the polls, Keir Starmer is predicted to become the next Prime Minister after the general elections.

The Tories have been in power since 2010 but the polls seem to point to a Labour victory in the next general election.

But what would a new Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer mean for Northern Ireland?

Keith Bailie is joined by David McCann and Sarah Creighton to discuss the implications.