Who is Stephen Nolan? Sam McBride interviews the man behind the ‘Biggest Show in the Country’ (Part 1)

The Stephen Nolan Show is the most powerful radio program in Northern Ireland, but what drives its presenter, and what goes on behind the scenes?

Stephen Nolan poses with the Speech Programme Award presented by journalist Jane Moore at the Sony Radio Academy Awards 2006

Stephen larking around with his mum, Audrey, in the grounds of Belfast City Hall

Stephen Nolan talks about himself a lot – he talks about his weight, his wealth, his mother and his woes. But, there are other aspects of his life about which he is intensely private.

The BBC’s constant rejection of him as a young presenter left him crying in despondency and even after he got into Broadcasting House he faced resistance to his often bombastic kind of journalism. Now he’s by far the best paid and most influential journalist in Northern Ireland. He’s also the most controversial, accused by critics of stirring up division for ratings.

In this exclusive two-part interview, conducted over consecutive weeks, Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride gets inside the mind of the most powerful journalist in Northern Ireland.

Part 2 of this interview will be available on Friday.