Why does NI society tolerate paramilitary-style appointment attacks?

There is something unique about here, about Northern Ireland. Something that happens here and nowhere else in Europe – maybe even in the world.

It’s the fact that people, often children, are brutally beaten and sometimes shot in paramilitary style attacks.

Thousands of these attacks have been carried out since the Good Friday agreement. Often, they are attacked by appointment – people turn up to be shot. Sometimes children are even accompanied by their parents, drugged up to dull the pain.

It’s an attack on human rights on a massive scale: Why does it happen? Who are the victims and above all, how does society tolerate it?

Youth worker Stephen Hughes is based in Divis in west Belfast, he is active in the pressure group Stop Attacks which works to end these attacks forever. He spoke to Ciaran Dunbar.