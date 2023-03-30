Why has MI5 raised NI’s terrorism threat level before Biden’s visit?

Joe Biden says terror threats can’t stop him visiting

Dennis McFadden was MI5's super-spy at the heart of the New IRA.

MI5's NI headquarters in Holywood, Co Down.

Northern Ireland’s terrorism threat level had been lowered to substantial a year ago but has now returned to severe

The secret security service MI5 has raised the terror threat level in Northern Ireland to “severe” just before US President Joe Biden’s visit next month.

It means the spy agency thinks an attack is highly likely.

It comes after a senior police officer suffered life-changing injuries after being shot by the New IRA in Omagh.

Mr Biden says he is still coming to NI to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement – despite the heightened threat.

The Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris joins Ciarán Dunbar.