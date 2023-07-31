Will Northern Ireland ever solve its ‘flags’ issue?

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police guidance is being reviewed by the PSNI’s legal services department and an updated document will be produced soon.

Flags have been erected across Northern Ireland in recent weeks, but some have argued that those representing paramilitaries have increased drastically compared to previous years.

He was responding to a question by Policing Board member and Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister.

Niamh Campbell is joined by Belfast Telegraph city reporter Andrew Madden and Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw as the BelTel questions whether anything will finally be done about the problem that has plagued Northern Ireland since its formation.