Will the Windsor Framework be enough for the DUP?

Sam McBride, Sarah Creighton, David McCann and Alyson Magee give their analysis on Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Belfast where he met local people, business leaders and spoke to regional media

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has triumphantly unveiled his new Brexit deal with the EU – the Windsor Framework.

What exactly does it entail, how does it differ from the NI Protocol, what does it mean for business in Northern Ireland and, of course, will it be enough for the DUP to allow Stormont to return?

To try and answer those massive questions the BelTel assembled an ensemble cast.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by commentators David McCann and Sarah Creighton, the Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride and Alyson Magee from the business team.