Yevgeny Prigozhin: Who is the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries fighting in Ukraine?
Private company Wagner is leading Russia’s assault in eastern Ukraine
Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, formerly Vladimir Putin’s chef, leads Russia’s private military, the Wagner Group.
He has had a dramatic rise to power, from selling hotdogs to heading the world’s largest mercenary group.
The war in Ukraine continues with no sign of military or diplomatic victory for either side and certainly no chance of peace.
Ukraine regained much of the territory lost in the initial weeks of the war, but January saw Russia making gains, as it concentrates its efforts on the key city of Bakhmut.
Russia’s advances in that area have been spearheaded not by its army but by Prigozhin’s Wagner troops backed by thousands of volunteers he sourced from Russia's prisons.
Angus Lambkin, who is an expert in Humanitarian Civil-Military cooperation and international relations – joins Ciarán Dunbar in the studio.