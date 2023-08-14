The Best of the BelTel: Bloody Friday, the IRA’s blitz and what impact did the slaughter have?

On July 21st 1972, fifty years ago, was the most prolific day of IRA bombings during the Troubles.

Nine people were killed and 130 injured as a blitz of 22 explosives detonated throughout the city in under two hours.

In the widespread chaos, two car bombs claimed nine lives - one at the Oxford Street bus station in the city centre, the other outside shops on Cavehill Road in north Belfast.

That day has since become known as Bloody Friday.

Why did it happen, how did it happen?

Reporter Niamh Campbell, writer and columnist Malachi O'Doherty and military historian Aaron Edwards join Ciarán Dunbar to tell the story.