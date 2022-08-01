Promotional Offers: Terms & Conditions

From time to time, we provide subscription offers. We pay a great deal of attention to the correct description of the products, the price and the other modalities. If an unintentional, or even a serious error, is found in the description of our products, the price and/or the other modalities, you have the choice between waiving the order or accepting the offer at the correct conditions. Mediahuis reserves the right to change the prices, the media and the publication frequency of the media at any time. Mediahuis cannot be held liable if one of the products or services from its range is amended or discontinued.

Please note that all promotional offers (including limited time offers) have Offer specific terms and conditions as set out below. Please also be aware that such promotional offers are also subject to Mediahuis’s general Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.

Any questions or concerns you may have regarding a Promotional Offer or if you wish to cancel, please contact our Customer Care Team on +44 28 9026 4028 or email us at customersupport@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Premium Monthly Offers

Offer: 50% OFF - £3.99 per month for first 12 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After the first 12 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £7.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends. The customer can cancel at any time.

Offer: £1 per month for first 3 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £3 per month. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £6 per month for 12 months. After 27 months, it will roll-over to £7.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: £3 per month for 12 months

Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £6 per month, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to £7.99 per month.

The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: £3.99 per month

Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

If you buy a Premium bundle, you will be charged £3.99 per month.

This offer is exclusively for AXA plus customers.

Premium+ Monthly Offers

Offer: 50% OFF - £4.99 per month for first 12 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After the first 12 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £9.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends. The customer can cancel at any time.

Offer: £1 per month for first 3 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £4 per month. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £6.50 per month for 12 months. After 27 months, it will roll-over to £9.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: £4 per month for 12 months

Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £6.50 per month, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to £9.99 per month.

The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: £4.99 per month

Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

If you buy a Premium+ bundle, you will be charged £4.99 per month.

This offer is exclusively for AXA plus customers.

Premium Annual Offers

Offer: £30 a year for first year

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After the first year, the subscription will automatically roll-over to £49.99 a year. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: £20 for 12 months

Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £40 per year, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to £49.99 a year.

The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Premium+ Annual Offers

Offer: £36 a year for first year with £10 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card included

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After the first year, the subscription will automatically roll-over to £59.99 a year. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

The £10 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card is only available to those purchasing a Belfast Telegraph Premium+ annual subscription for £36 between 1st February 2023 to 28th February 2023. The £10 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card will be dispatched by email 21 days after date of purchase. Amazon.co.uk Gift Card: Restrictions apply, see www.amazon.co.uk/gc-legal. Amazon.co.uk Gift Cards can be redeemed towards millions of items at www.amazon.co.uk.

Offer: £26 for 12 months

Offer only valid while active on Belfasttelegraph.co.uk

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to £40 per year, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to £59.99 a year.

The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.