Property Awards Terms and Conditions

1. The Overall aim of these awards is to recognise and celebrate the success of individuals and organisations operating within the property sector across Northern Ireland and the winners will be presented at a gala lunch event on Friday 6th October 2023 in The Crowne Plaza, Belfast

2. Awards will be available for each of the categories as detailed in this brochure.

3. The Awards are open to all businesses but with the following restrictions:

Entries will be confined to organisations which are based in Northern Ireland or have a significant operating base here

Sponsors cannot enter the award which they are sponsoring

4. Entries must be made by submitting the relevant form by using the online link. Your entry should be no longer than 1000 words. A pdf of no more than two A4 pages if required, to showcase visually the work outlined in your entry. These should be clearly marked with your category and company name and should otherwise include visuals and captions only.

5. The judging panel may rely on published information and facts that are in the public domain when considering entries. Shortlisted companies may be asked to provide verification of claims made.

6. The opinion of the judging panel in all matters will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

7. Organisations may enter as many of the award categories as they wish but they may only make one entry in each category. An official entry form as outlined in the criteria for each category must accompany each entry.

8. Entries which do not conform to this format may be excluded from the competition.

9. Information supplied maybe used on the awards event or in the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards Supplement edited and published by Mediahuis NI after the event.

10. All entries will be assessed on recent achievements. Entries should be based on business developments in the last two years (from 1st January 2021 to 30th August 2023) and should demonstrate continuing relevance to the business in 2023.

11. Entries must be received no later than 5pm on Thursday 7th September 2023