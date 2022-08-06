A sensational six Northern Ireland boxers will fight for gold in Birmingham

The finals will be staged in the NEC on Sunday

Six Northern Ireland boxers will fight for gold in Birmingham tomorrow.

Amy Broadhurst, Dylan Eagleson, Cary McNaul and siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh dazzled in National Exhibition Centre, winning their respective semi-finals.

They will be joined on finals day by Jude Gallagher who qualified for the Featherweight final without breaking sweat tonight. His semi-final against Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh was cancelled when the Canadian dropped out through injury, handing Gallagher a walkover.

The sensational six can propel Northern Ireland to the best-ever Commonwealth Games performance in gold medal terms. With two golds in the bag – courtesy of swimmer Bethany Firth and the Bowls Four – four wins in the boxing ring will see Team NI better the five golds won at Victoria 1994.

Michaela Walsh was the last fighter to claim her place in a final. She defeated South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni in the women’s Featherweight division by unanimous decision.

Carly McNaul booked her place in the Light Flyweight final with a unanimous victory over Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli. McNaul will be hoping to go one better than she managed on the Gold Coast, where she won silver. She will face Zareen Nikhat of India in the gold medal match.

Bangor’s Dylan Eagleson defeated Scotland’s Matthew McHale in the men’s Bantamweight semi-final. The teenager won a thrilling bout on a split decision. Abraham Mensah of Ghana awaits in the decider.

World champion Broadhurst made short work of Nigeria’s talented Cynthia Ogunsemilore, winning all three rounds in the Lightweight semi-final. She will fight England’s Gemma Richardson in the final.

Aidan Walsh defeated talented Welsh fighter Garan Croft in the Light Middleweight semi-final, by unanimous decision. It’s the Belfast man’s second successive Commonwealth final. This time round, he will fight Mozambique’s highly-rated Tiago Osorio Muxanga in the gold medal showdown.

Jude Gallagher will face Ghana’s Joseph Commey in tomorrow’s men’s Featherweight final.

This morning, Eireann Nugent had to settle for bronze after she lost to Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the Light Middleweight semi-final.