Aidan Quinn hopes that home comforts can stem Belfast Star’s slump as they face Templeogue

Three defeats in a row will have some feeling Belfast Star’s bubble has burst at just the wrong time, but defiant Aidan Quinn insists they will show their mettle in the final game of the regular season at home to Templeogue on Saturday night.

A month ago, it seemed Star had the Northern Conference of the All-Ireland Super League sewn up, but now it is out of their hands — and, barring an upset loss to UCD, Eanna will take that accolade. The Belfast men can rubber-stamp a home draw in the Play-Off Quarter-Finals with victory over Templeogue and complete a perfect season on the De La Salle court.

For Quinn, it has been quite a journey throughout this campaign, returning from a terrible injury and gradually raising his level with every game, and since Christmas he has been one of Star’s outstanding performers.

“I was out for 365 days so it was a very hard watch from the sidelines, though I did a good job in keeping myself fit and I would say that at the start of the season, I didn’t have the aggression in my game that would have naturally been there. It wasn’t physical, it was about mentally getting to the place I needed to be,” reflected Quinn.

“I had to forget about all the injuries I’ve had so I could play my game and with Max Cooper’s season over, we all had to step up and I had to show more aggression and I think I’ve been doing that. I don’t think I’m back to my best, that will take another pre-season and another run of games, but I’m not too far away and I’m excited along with the rest of the lads about the games coming up.

“We have a big game to finish off the regular season and we know that it will be tough because Templeogue just thumped Neptune and I don’t think many were expecting that.

“It’s been frustrating losing the three games on the road but, honestly, the mood in the camp is very good, and we’re all excited because after this weekend we could be just three games away from another All-Ireland title and it would be ideal going into the Play-Offs to get a win on Saturday night.

“The support we’ve had at home has been incredible all year — they are like a sixth man, and we want to give them a lot more to cheer about.”

It has proven to be a Super League of great depth in quality, and as it stands it would take a brave person to suggest who will lift the All-Ireland crown. If Star are to go all the way, Quinn believes their defence could well be the key.

“For most of the season, our defence has stood out but we’ve had a few games now where we have given up 100 points,” he added. “We need that defensive mindset, that focus back and it has to start against Templeogue. We have the scorers but when we have that defensive mindset, we win games. We have to go back to what has worked for us.

“I know I personally have to be even more aggressive and focused but it’s a collective thing as well, to be more consistent defensively.

“This stage of the season, these games coming up are why you play the sport — to be in front of big crowds with all the excitement and tension and I know that all the lads feel the same. It’s a big opportunity and there are about five other teams who will be thinking the same. We just have to take care of our own business.”