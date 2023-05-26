All the pressure is on the other associations, insists NIBA manager Clifford Dennison

Manager Clifford Dennison insists his team will go into tonight’s IBA Inter-Association Championship opener against the Provincial BA at Belmont with the underdog tag sitting firmly on their shoulders.

The Northern Ireland Bowling Association lost a posse their most influential players prior to the start of the outdoor campaign, they defected to several Private Greens League clubs, which included Balmoral, who are now featuring in PGL Division Three.

It meant the selectors had to work overtime picking a team to contest the two-day Inter-Association showpiece. In total, there are 10 changes to the squad that finished bottom of the pile 12 months ago.

Jackie Erskine (Bangor), Stephen Sewell (Sydenham), Ashley Wright (Dungannon), Sam Wallace (Whitehead) and Peter Haughey (Banbridge) all come in for the first taste of action at this level, while Chris Dorman (Donaghadee) and Philip Cromie (Banbridge) are recalled.

Waiting in reserve are Iain McMenamin (Whitehead) and Ryan Gingles (Curran), who are again new faces, but Thomas Cannavan (Bangor), who was due to be recalled, was a late withdrawal.

“It’s a totally different group, so the pressure is on the three other associations,” said NIBA chief Dennison. “Some of the boys who left our association will actually be playing against us (for the PGL), so the pressure will be on them.

“We obviously, face a tough opener against the Provincials, who came so close to winning the title last season. They appeared to do all the hard work by beating the PGL and ourselves, but fell on the final game against the Bowling League of Ireland.

“You just couldn’t have written the script. We’ll take it one game at a time, we can afford to play without fear, we are not expected to do anything, so we’ll see where it takes us.”

The Provincials may well be the dark horses – and they’ll still be smarting from the final day demise in Dublin 12 months ago.

They stick basically with the same group except for the inclusion of Cookstown’s Andrew Evans, who will feature at second for his club-mate Mark Wilson.

Evans will be hoping for a fond farewell because he departs next week for a year in Australia, where he’ll be playing bowls on a full-time basis.

Undoubtedly, the spotlight will be on the Private Greens League boys who have former NIBA regulars Barry Browne, Jack Moffett and Aaron O’Keefe — they now all play for Dunbarton — on show. They’ll be in action tonight against the Bowling League of Ireland.

Old Bleach bowler, Jack Montgomery is also rewarded for his consistency by earning his first call up to the team, he’ll lead for his club colleague and Ireland international Marty McHugh, who’ll be in action in the World Championships later this season.

The PGL had to make a late change to their original line-up, however, because Salisbury’s Gerard McGleave, another ex-NIBA man, pulled out. He was replaced by Dunbarton’s Marty Trainor.

Fixtures: Friday, 5.30pm (all games hosted by Belmont Bowls Club): Northern Ireland Private Greens League v Bowling League of Ireland; Northern Ireland Bowling Association v Northern Ireland Provincial Bowling Association.

Saturday morning (9.30am): NIPGL V NIBA; BLI V NIPBA.

Final session (2.30pm): NIPGL v NIPBA; NIBA v BLI.