Another medal for Ireland at World Rowing Championships as Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch claim bronze

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch raced to bronze at the World Championships in Belgrade today. It brought Ireland’s medal tally here in Belgrade to a remarkable four.

The Ireland men’s double produced a gutsy performance in a race won by the Netherlands. The Dutch took off early and held out under pressure from Croatia. Doyle and Lynch moved through the field and pushed up on the Croatians in an exciting finish.

The intense heat cost both men. Afterwards, Doyle felt faint and needed some assistance after the medal ceremony. The doctor from Banbridge recovered well.

The women’s double, Alison Bergin (21) and Zoe Hyde (26) finished fourth in their final. They had been one of the six Olympic crews which qualified their boats for Paris 2024.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy had led the Ireland medal charge with gold in the lightweight double. The men’s pair – Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney – took bronze. Lightweight single sculler Siobhán McCrohan had won gold in her non-Olympic event.