Antrim Coast Half Marathon lands eight-year Clearer Water partner deal

The Antrim Half Coast Marathon has struck one of the longest sponsorship deals in road running history after landing a major eight-year commitment from The Clearer Group to become its title partner.

The event — one of two in the United Kingdom to hold Elite Label status — will be renamed the Clearer Water Antrim Half Coast Marathon as part of a deal running until 2030, which will represent the race’s 10th anniversary.

The occasion has gone from strength to strength over the years and is now ranked as the top event of its kind in the UK and second in the world, and this influx of sponsorship money should help elevate it to the next level.

This year’s race will be held on August 27, when it is expected to again have a world-class field, headlined by two-time winner and UK & Ireland all comers record holder Jemal Yimer and former world junior champion Rodgers Kwemoi, with at least two big names in both the men’s and women’s races yet to be announced.

As well as the professionals taking on the route, the aim is also for this year’s kid’s mile to be the biggest in Ireland and, with a heavily subsidised £5 entry fee and the chance to run with global stars Jo Pavey and Catherina McKiernan, the hope is that there will be an influx of entries.

“We are delighted to have Clearer Water confirmed as our principal sponsor,” said race director James McIlroy.

“One of our key objectives is to become the most sustainable running event in the world over the eight years, and so the partnership with Clearer Water is a very good fit for what we are trying to achieve.”