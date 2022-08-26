Antrim snooker star Mark Allen reveals dramatic weight loss after chat with champion Ronnie O’Sullivan

Northern Ireland snooker star Mark Allen has revealed he has shed almost four stone in weight after being inspired by a chat with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The Open champion said he spent time speaking with O'Sullivan following his loss to the English player at the Crucible in April.

The Antrim man said he told the Essex player “things that were personal to me” in his hotel room for an hour following the match.

"I had a good chat with O’Sullivan after we played in Sheffield," Allen told Metro.co.uk.

"I sat in his hotel room for about an hour, talking about snooker and all sorts of things, he really helped me, it was good.

"He gave me a few pointers. For my health more than anything just to lose some weight, if it helps your snooker so be it, but if it doesn’t it will help your mindset off the table, you’ll be better round your family, round your daughter and he was absolutely right.

"I feel like that has changed my priorities over the summer and maybe why I took such a long break.

"Everything he said has stood me in good stead and I’ve been working hard on it, and hopefully it’ll reap rewards on the table as well.

"So I had a good chat with Ronnie, sat in his hotel room for about an hour after the match. It was really good, he really opened up and I told him things that were personal to me. It was good, I really appreciated it.

"Obviously someone like Ronnie doesn’t have to give anyone the time of day, he’s a busy man, I really appreciated that.”

The 36-year-old will begin the defence of his Northern Irish Open title against Chang Bingyu in October.

Explaining his new weight-loss regime, he added it was just about “really, really watching what I’m eating”.

“Cut down portions, just really retraining my brain, get in a different mindset and hardly eating anything,” he added.

“It’s coming up on four stone I’ve lost, so we’re going in the right direction, but I’d love to get another couple of stone off before the British Open, that would be great.

“I’ve been trying hard, it’s been tough, a lot harder than I thought it would be but it’s something I’ve been needing to do.”

Despite their newly revealed friendship, things haven’t always been so cordial between the two competitors.

In 2020 Allen branded O'Sullivan a "bully" after their heated Champion of Champions quarter-final in Milton Keynes.

The pair clashed over what O'Sullivan deemed to be distraction tactics from Allen, arguing that the Northern Irishman was "continuously" getting in his line during his shots.

"Ronnie tries to bully people out there but I was having none of it," Allen said afterwards.

"It was uncomfortable for Ronnie. I don't know what he was on about. He said I was in his eyeline, moving in my seat.

"It fired me up. I am not bothered. I know I am in the right, I'm sure he'll come to me someday and say he was in the wrong.”