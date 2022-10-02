Antrim’s Mark Allen loses thrilling British Open decider as Ryan Day lifts Clive Everton trophy

Cazoo British Open

There was heartbreak for Antrim man Mark Allen at the Cazoo British Open final in Milton Keynes on Sunday evening.

The Northern Irishman suffered a 10-7 defeat to Ryan Day in a thrilling final in the Marshall Arena.

Allen and Day traded frames throughout the intense final, with both men unable to open a two-frame lead until late in the second session. Day took the lead for the first time at 8-7. He claimed the next two frames to win the final by three clear frames.

The 10-7 victory gave the Welshman both the Clive Everton Trophy and a winner’s cheque for £100,000.

Reflecting on the match, Allen said: "I wouldn't say it was nerves. I just lost my action and lost my faith in the table. The table played differently in the second session than it did in the first. Ryan adapted to it much better than I did. I spent most of the second session just trying to hang in there.

"Ryan fully deserved to win. He was super aggressive in the second session, and that's what you have to be to win these tournaments.

"It's early doors in the season. There's a lot of positives for me. I'm playing well and I'm getting my life in order off the table, too. I have a lot to be thankful for. I've lost a snooker match at the end of the day, it's not the end of the world.

"I've two wee girls to go home and see, so it's not all bad."