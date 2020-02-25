Armagh boys land Irish schools basketball title glory

U19B Girls All Ireland Schools League Final St Patrick's Academy Dungannon are the 2020 Winners at The National Basketball Arena Dublin 25/02/20

St Patrick’s Grammar, Armagh made it an Ulster under-19 schools league double when they defeated Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen of Kerry 69-61 in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

Following on from St Malachy’s Grammar winning the A final, St Patrick’s came out on top in an exciting B final with Michael McGleenan voted the MVP after a superb performance, finishing with 16 points

Both teams came out looking to be aggressive offensively and showcase their ability to score. Tadhg O’Connor had 11 first quarter points for the Kerry boys, with Sean Teahan’s second three from just over the half way line giving them a first quarter lead of 21-16.

St Patrick’s adjusted their defence and locked down Coláiste na Sceilge, holding them to just four points in the second quarter. McGleenan, Joseph Fanthorpe and Fiontann Oliver all sparkled for the Armagh lads to give them a 34-25 lead at the break.

Going into the final quarter the Armagh lads led 53-47 and they managed to dig deep with some defensive and offensive work from Fanthorpe and McGleenan to seal a fine triumph.

St Patrick's Grammar scorers: Michael McGleenan 16, Gavan Duffy, Joseph Fanthorpe 16, Fionntan Oliver 15, Ryan Gorman, Brogan Doheerty, Fionn MacLochlainn, Brad Hughes, Steve Donaghy 5, Simon McGurk, Kajus Zagrekalis 17, Aidan Harney.

Meanwhile, in the girls under-19 B final St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon defeated St Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon (Dublin) 44.40.

The final was a repeat of the Schools Cup final in January when St Colmcille’s came out on top 59-40. St Patrick’s rose to the occasion with Eimear Hughes, Abigail Rafferty and Bronagh Barker all delivering fine performances.

St Patrick’s Academy scorers: Claire Pinkerton 4, Sorcha McCool, Bronagh Barker 9, Abigail Rafferty 13, Eimear Hughes 4, Katie Crealey, Caelainn O’Donnell, Maddy McKee, Ellen McKernan 2, Laura Canning 12.

MVP: Abigail Rafferty, St Patrick’s Academy