Athletics NI to launch timed series to ease runners of all levels back into action

Athletics NI is organising a unique series of timed running events throughout the province as part of the sport's gradual easing out of lockdown.

The plan is specifically designed to assist runners of all levels to maintain their fitness with a view to being ready to return to full unrestricted competition in late August or September.

Officials at Athletics House, in conjunction with Championship Ireland, have devised a series of four meetings beginning on Saturday, July 4 at Down Royal Race Course at the Maze.

Competitors have the option of competing over either four miles, 10k or a half marathon. They will be able to test themselves against the clock over a measured course with chip timing and rankings provided.

The four meetings will follow strict government guidelines on the number of people allowed to assemble. Runners will be allocated an individual start time in advance and then called to the start line to race in small groups.

As plans fall under the government's non-competitive sport category, prizes won't be awarded and spectators can't attend.

Full programme: July 4 and 5 - Down Royal Race Course; July 18 - Narrow Water Castle trail runs; August 1 and 2 - Eikon at Balmoral Park, Maze; August 8 - Glenarm Castle trail runs.

Meanwhile, Athletics Ireland has indicated it is aiming to hold its National Senior Track and Field Championships on the third weekend in August. Athletics NI could follow with the Senior Championships a week later.