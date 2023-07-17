Balmoral Grand Prix winners strike gold on European stage

The past two winners of the Balmoral International Showjumping Grand Prix made history on Sunday by winning the European Young Rider Individual gold and European Team gold medals under the guidance of Crossmaglen chef d'equipe James Kernan.

This year's Balmoral winner Seamus Hughes Kennedy and his horse ESI Rocky are the new European Young rider individual champions, while 2022 winner, Niamh McEvoy from Omagh, won gold in the Team event alongside Rhys Williams, Max Wachman and Ciaran Nallon.

Hughes Kennedy thanked his uncle Andrew for breeding ESI Rocky and to his mum Clare who bought the horse six years ago.

"This is great, I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved, it's been a long road in getting us here."

Niamh McEvoy, said: "It was a great championship to win team gold. The second fence in the final round cost the mare the bronze but we finished seventh individually. I am delighted."

Coach James Kernan, said: "I would like to thank the trainers who came, Denis Flannelly, Cian O'Connor, Ger O'Neill, Greg Broderick, Jason Foley and a massive thank you to Fintona's Seamus McSorley from Equi Vet who looked after the team horses."

Meanwhile the Simon Scott (Lifford) bred horse Pacino Amiro owned by Aiden McGrory has won the La Coruna Longines Grand Prix in Northern Spain for Bertram Allen.

With Dublin Horse Show set for August 9-13, there has never been a more exciting time for Irish showjumpers and Youth teams.