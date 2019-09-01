Banbridge rower Philip Doyle wins silver at world championships

Philip Doyle, left, and Ronan Byrne of Ireland pose with their medals after finishing second in the Men's Double Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Ottensheim, near Linz, Austria, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Banbridge athlete Philip Doyle and his fellow rower Ronan Byrne has won silver at the World Rowing Championships.

The pair came in with a time of 6:06.250 for Ireland in the double sculls final, just over half a second behind the Chinese pair who took gold.

Poland took bronze with the GB team fourth in Austria.

Its the first medal in a men's sculling world championship since 1975 and the pair have already booked their place in next year's Olympics.