Belfast Celtic girls back to training amid interest sparked by Line of Duty link-up

Belfast Celtic's girls' teams returned to the Line of Duty on Tuesday night as training recommenced following the relaxation of coronavirus guidelines.

The Under 13 and Under 15 players recently caused a stir when it was announced they were linking up with the popular BBC police drama.

Star Martin Compston responded to an appeal for sponsorship that will result in the west Belfast side's underage girls teams wearing the iconic AC-12 logo emblazoned across their kits. Co-stars Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure have also got involved.

Ladies' manager Ryan Caddell said there had been huge interest in the club after the announcement. While the new kits are currently being manufactured by Adidas, Mr Caddell said the club was hoping they would be ready for the team's return to competitive matches when rules allow.

"The first few days were crazy, it died down a wee bit, but after the programme airs on a Sunday we get a lot of people on showing an interest," he said.

"It's brilliant for the girls' teams obviously, as with the Northern Ireland result last night, it's great to get a bit of publicity behind the girls' game.

"It doesn't always get it but it deserves it. It's improved massively here in recent years."

Mr Caddell said the club still hoped to be able to sell the kits to the general public, with proceeds going to charity. Negotiations are currently ongoing with the production company behind the hit show, with interest in purchasing the kits coming in from as far away as Australia and the USA.

He said everyone at the club was delighted to see training return on Tuesday evening.

"It was brilliant. I think all the coaches were a bit worried, you don't know if you will lose any players or how people will feel about returning to sport," Mr Caddell said. "We had a really, really good turnout and there's a load of kids still to come back. There's also been a big interest over the past few weeks of new players looking to get involved.

"It's great to see them back out on the pitch enjoying themselves. They were all buzzing to see each other."