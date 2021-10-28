Belfast Giants’ netminding double act can pay dividends, says Jackson Whistle

Ice Hockey

Belfast Giants ace Jackson Whistle believes the netminding tandem he has alongside Tyler Beskorowany at the SSE Arena this season is one that can lead the team to glory.

The pair form one of the strongest netminding duos in the Elite League, Beskorowany having been named MVP in the 2018-19 season and Whistle a current GB international, and their early numbers in the new campaign reflect that, too.

Both have started the season well, Beskorowany boasting a .929 save percentage to go with a 2.03 goals against average in six games while Whistle’s line reads .910 and 2.22 in four starts.

Whistle had a particularly strong game in the Giants’ 4-3 shoot-out win over the Dundee Stars a week ago, the netminder turning away 29 shots and all five attempts he faced in the shoot-out to take his own personal record to 3-1 on the season.

And, although he admits he wants to play as much as possible — as any player would — the 26-year-old believes that being able to rotate the starter for each game will pay dividends for the team in the long run.

“Every goalie wants to play every game, but you can see the way most leagues are going you need two goalies who can play on any given night, and when you look at other teams in this league, I think it’s slowly starting to go the same way,” pointed out Whistle, whose four starts have all come in the Challenge Cup thus far.

“We’re lucky that we have Besko — who is an amazing goalie — and myself, which gives the coaches the option for each game and means we can change things up if we need to.

“Being able to rest up is also important for us as goalies. It’s always good seeing pucks, but you need to make sure you’re fully fit and fresh when you step on the ice, too.

“I’m happy to do my job whenever Keefer needs me, so I’m just going to stay ready for whenever I’m called upon and hopefully help the team get the two points when I get my chance.”

Meanwhile, the Nottingham Panthers will be without GB defenceman Stephen Lee (lower body) and Massimo Carrozza (upper body) for their game against the Giants tomorrow night at the National Ice Centre after both were added to the injury reserve list yesterday, which rules them out for 21 days.