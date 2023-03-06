Belfast Giants ran out of gas against Coventry Blaze, says Adam Keefe

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe believes a delayed hangover from their Challenge Cup win cost his side against the Coventry Blaze as their 12-game winning streak in the Elite League came to an end.

A visibly fatigued and lacklustre Giants lost their first game in the League since January 20 as a double from Blaze debutant Tyler Kirkup, a further goal from Jack Billings and 32 saves from netminder Miklós Rajna saw the visitors skate away with a deserved 3-1 win in the second game of their weekend double-header at the SSE Arena.

Defenceman Gabe Bast struck his 16th goal of the season on the 5-on-3 powerplay at the end of the first period, but that in itself spoke volumes of an evening where Belfast generated shockingly little at even strength and offered scarce more on five powerplay opportunities.

In the context of the week it was, which saw the Giants lift the Cup with a 9-3 win over the Fife Flyers on Wednesday and then beat the Blaze 6-1 on Saturday, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Keefe’s side play so flat, but to see their mammoth winning run that stretches back a month-and-a-half come to an end in such disappointing fashion will sting.

Their lead at the top of the Elite League is now three points after the Guildford Flames lost in overtime to the Nottingham Panthers, although Paul Dixon’s side have two games in hand.

“I can look up and down the roster, I didn’t think anybody had a great game tonight. Not one guy,” lamented Keefe.

“That is certainly not something we’re used to. You have to look at that. We always say no excuses but obviously the emotion and the celebration and everything caught up with us tonight on the ice. We ran out of gas against a good Coventry team.

“I thought (Saturday) would be more challenging than it was, and we knew Coventry would have a pushback today. I was hoping we’d have a good start and at some point we’d fatigue, but we just looked fatigued from the start.”

The Giants were two goals down inside the first five minutes, Billings opening the scoring just 47 seconds in before Kirkup grabbed what was actually the game-winner at 4:49 to stun the SSE Arena into silence.

Bast did reply at 18:22, but the fact it needed a 5-on-3 powerplay — Kim Tallberg (boarding) and Alexander Kuqali (delay of game) in the box — to do so was a reflection on how tough they were finding it to generate quality offense.

A 5-on-3 kill of their own early in the second period looked to have swung the momentum back the Giants’ way, playing out penalties on Ciaran Long (delay of game) and Bast (boarding), but Kirkup called game with his second at 32:54 to put Coventry two to the good.

Both sides rang the iron in the third period but the Giants never even looked like pulling one back, Rajna comfortably shutting the door to snap the hosts’ streak.

“We weren’t very tight defensively,” added Keefe. “Even their second goal and their third goal in particular, we just let a guy walk to the top of the circles and shoot. That’s not like us, usually we challenge that guy and make him shoot from farther outside, which tells me it was an energy thing and we ran out of gas.

“It’s disappointing because obviously we want to keep this thing rolling, but you can’t be disappointed with a 12-and-0 run and a Challenge Cup. There’s a lot of hockey to be played, we’re just going to have to be very good from here.”