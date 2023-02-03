Belfast goes bananas for Chris Dobey on Premier League’s big kick-off at SSE Arena

Premier League kicks off on raucous night

Broughshane darts star Josh Rock collected his his Moneybarn Best Newcomer and Winmau Young Player of the Year trophies at The SSE Arena in Belfast — © Michael Cooper

A smorgasbord of individuals that can only be found when the darts rolls into Belfast for its annual Premier League appearance, and the SSE Arena did not disappoint as the 17-week long tournament kicked off.

The arena was at its raucous and entertaining best as a sold-out crowd of around 8,000 packed in to roar on Chris Dobey to victory, the Masters champion continuing an incredible run of form by winning on his Premier League debut with an unforgettable 11-leg thriller against Michael van Gerwen in the Final.

Chris Dobey won the final with a 160 finish — © Michael Cooper

The Englishman’s inclusion in the Premier League was met with criticism but he shrugged it aside in spectacular fashion, checking out 160 in the final leg of the Final to lift the trophy and cap an unforgettable tournament debut to a rapturous ovation from the Belfast faithful.

The players say they love the atmosphere when they play in the city and it’s not hard to see why. Where disapproval has been levelled at some crowds for being overly critical at recent events, on this occasion they were on top form for the entire evening.

It was a genius move by tournament organisers PDC to showcase rising Broughshane star Josh Rock to the crowd beforehand and give him the adulation he deserves for a breakthrough year on the ProTour, the 21-year-old handed his Newcomer of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards by Wayne Mardle prior to the action getting under way.

In an ideal world, ‘Rocky’ would have been playing in front of a partisan home crowd, some of whom came brandishing signs reading ‘#oneofourown’ and have taken wholeheartedly to a potential future world champion.

Michael van Gerwen was in fine form in Belfast — © Michael Cooper

His time will come, though. As Van Gerwen and World No.1 Michael Smith have said, he has all the tools to be one of the faces of darts in the future, and a place of his own in the Premier League surely beckons in the future.

But, on this occasion, the arena was treated to a spectacle of darts as Dobey continued his incredible form. He hit six of 12 doubles in his 6-3 victory over Peter Wright in the Quarter-Finals, then six of 19 to overcome Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the Semis to reach the decider, where the imperious Van Gerwen lay in wait.

The Dutchman looked unstoppable in the early rounds, dominating Smith in a rematch of the World Championship Final, hitting a 102.36 average in a 6-3 Quarter-Final win, before overcoming Dimitri van den Bergh 6-4 in the Semis with a 106 average, hitting 12 of 24 doubles across the two games.

And it looked like Van Gerwen would continue that in the Final when he broke in the first leg, taking out double-18, only for Dobey to break back with a 170 checkout in leg two and he raced into a two-leg lead when he checked out 47 in leg four.

Back came MVG with a break in the fifth leg as he hit a 40 checkout, and four straight won on the throw set up an 11th-leg decider to determine who would claim the Belfast bragging rights.

And it was the unfancied Dobey who prevailed with a sensational 160 checkout, hitting back-to-back treble-20s before smashing double-top for the win.

"It was amazing to hear my name chanted,” said Dobey as he praised the Belfast crowd. "I can’t wait for next week. Tonight has been amazing. I’m just loving it.

"I can play a lot better than that. That was consistent and I finished well, but I feel like there’s a lot more to come. I can go to the top. I believe I can go to the top – it’s not far away from coming.

"I knew I could come here and cause problems and even win. Tonight I showed what I can do.”

An unforgettable Premier League debut for the Masters champion and an unforgettable night for the sell-out crowd in the SSE Arena. The darts rarely disappoints.