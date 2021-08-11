Belfast Olympic hero Aidan Walsh to celebrate medal by ‘pigging out’ on chocolate

Belfast boxer and Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh arrived back in Ireland yesterday to cheering crowds ahead of “pigging out” on a takeaway with his girlfriend.

Aidan, who secured third in the welterweight contest, was forced to withdraw from the semi-final in Tokyo after sustaining a fractured foot and an ankle injury when jumping for joy following his win in the last eight.

Aidan (right) greets his coach Paul Johnston (centre) on his return from Tokyo

“I have to pinch myself because I’ve come so far in such a short time. All I needed was the opportunity,” said the 24-year-old, who is also looking forward to some rest and recuperation.

“I’m going to go to my caravan with my girlfriend, have a Chinese and a Coke, lots of chocolate and lots of sweets — I haven’t had sweets in ages — and just pig out. I can’t wait.”

He told RTE his arrival in Dublin Airport had been “surreal to be honest, just because we’ve been living away for six weeks now in a bubble”.

Aidan and Katie leave the airport with Aidan’s foot in a protective boot

“But this is amazing. I don’t know, I feel extremely lucky to be standing here,” he said.

Aidan was accompanied by Irish Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington (31) who became only the second Irish female boxer to win a medal at the Games after capturing women’s lightweight gold with a unanimous decision win over Beatriz Ferreira in a hard-fought final on the last day of the Games.