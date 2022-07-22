Belfast rally driver Paddy Hopkirk hailed as ‘king of the minis’ following his death aged 89

Paddy Hopkirk MBE who has passed away.

Tributes have been paid to Belfast rally driver Paddy Hopkirk, who famously won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally in a classic Mini Cooper S, following his death at the age of 89.

The famed win, along with his driving partner Henry Liddon, remains the most recent British victory in the event.

Former Belfast Telegraph sports editor Sammy Hamill hailed Hopkirk as “king of the minis” who was more than “one of the great drivers” of motorsport.

His death was announced on Thursday night.

“He was the greatest Northern Ireland driver and he was an extraordinary character,” Mr Hamill said.

“I remember when he was inducted into the Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards Hall of Fame.

“He came to virtually every one after that and was a great supporter.”

Mr Hamill recalled Paddy’s remarkable ability which led to an Acropolis Rally triumph, five Circuit of Ireland victories, three Le Mans finishes, a Spa 24hr class win and regular Targa Fliorio outings.

But he said one incident in particular showcased the sportsman’s personality and “typical” selflessness.

“It was on the London-Sydney Rally [1968] when he and his co-driver Tony Nash were following Lucien Bianchi and Jean-Claude Ogier,” Mr Hamill explained.

“They hit another car head on and theirs [Citroën DS] burst into flames.

“Paddy and Tony could have went on and won – but they stopped to help.”

The teammates pulled their rivals out of both car wrecks and then warned on-comers of the hazard ahead until emergency help arrived.

Hopkirk and Nash took second place with no regrets.

“That was typical of Paddy,” Mr Hamill said.

“Personally he was a great friend and it’s been a terrible shock.

“He was such a lively and charismatic person.”

Mr Hamill said the fact that two Ulstermen – including Ronnie Adams in 1956 – have won the Monte Carlo Rally is extraordinary.

"But Paddy was the King of the Minis,” he said.

“No one expected a little car like that to win the Monte Carlo.

“He brought the brand to the forefront.”

The Monte Carlo victory made Paddy Hopkirk a household name in the swinging sixties.

The driver received telegrams from prime minister Alec Douglas-Home and The Beatles which he displayed alongside his trophy – along with the Freedom of the City [Belfast] accolade.

His popularity even saw him make an appearance on Sunday Night at the Palladium.

“Paddy won so much, he was a very good driver and a survey at the time revealed he was one of the best known British names.

“But he was so much more than just that.

“He was larger than life, an extraordinary character and I’m very, very sad that he has died.”

Mr Hopkirk’s death was confirmed by Mini Sport.

Writing in a statement the group said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are sharing the news with you that our very dear friend Paddy Hopkirk MBE passed away on Thursday evening.

“Paddy was a fantastic friend to all of us here at Mini Sport, but so much more than that, he was a part of our Mini family.

"We would like to extend a special thank you to Paddy for everything that he has done throughout his illustrious career, both for Mini Sport & the Mini itself… Paddy achieved the impossible, he cemented the Mini in history and will be forever known as one of the greatest motorsport heroes of all time.

"He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Mini Sport also expressed its condolences to send Mr Hopkirk’s family.

Other tributes rolled in to pay their condolences to Mr Hopkirk who was awarded an MBE on 2016’s New Year’s Honours List.

The columnist Colin Clark wrote: “Very sad to hear of the passing of ⁦Paddy Hopkirk. This was my very first spectating experience on a rally and it just happened to be with this witty, informative and humble legend of our sport. Your legacy will live on RIP Paddy Hopkirk.”

Meanwhile North Antrim MP Ian Paisley expressed his sadness after learning of the death of “the remarkable” winner of the Monte Carlo whose iconic number 51 mini helped him stand out.

“As chair of motorsport taskforce and an enthusiast of motorsport I had the pleasure of meeting Paddy on many occasions,” he said.

“I was first introduced to him by Lady Mary Peters at a sports event.

"He was the most pleasant down to earth man.

“He was interested in politics and society as well as being incredibly engaging and so easy to enjoy his company.

"I extend my sympathy and prayers to his family. We have lost a racing legend and true gentleman racer.”